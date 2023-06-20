Seoul introduces new urban design initiative

A nighttime view of "Halo Nodeul," one of the latest public art projects in Seoul. (Nameless Architecture)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Tuesday introduced a new urban design initiative to put the city's urban design on par with global standards and embolden its identity.

The new initiative "Design Seoul 2.0" will focus on five pillars of empathy, tolerance, dedication, recovery and sustainability, according to the municipal government in a statement.

Under the initiative, seven new publicly funded sightseeing spots will be designated before 2027. Beginning in 2024, designs for public spaces, benches and drinking water fountains will cater to pets and their owners.

Color zoning of spaces, creative benches on public parks and dynamic skylines will be encouraged, while the standards for lighting, color and text font representing Seoul's identity will be showcased.

The new initiative will set sail beginning the second half of this year, according to Seoul municipal government.

The new five-year initiative under the theme of "Active Seoul" marks the second of its kind in the history of South Korea's capital city.

Previously, the Design Seoul 1.0 initiative came in effect under a "Soft Seoul" theme from 2007 to 2010. The initiative has allowed Seoul to establish a guideline for standardized designs for street vendor shops, signposts for directions and taxis. Also, as part of the initiative, a law was promulgated to support urban design projects here.