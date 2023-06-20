LG CNS, Chung-Ang Univ. to foster talent for security business

LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon (right) and Chung-Ang University President Park Sang-gue pose for a photo after a signing ceremony at the LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Monday. (LG CNS)

Information technology service provider LG CNS will accelerate business cooperation with Chung-Ang University to foster talent for its security business, the firm said on Tuesday.

LG CNS signed an industry-academia cooperation agreement for manpower development in digital experience with Chung-Ang University on Monday at the LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

“As security is an essential element of DX implementation, we will concentrate on nurturing security experts to enhance the business trust of our customers and achieve a safe digital experience,” LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon said.

Through this cooperation, they have signed a contract to establish a retraining-based department targeting LG CNS employees, temporarily named the Security Department at Chung-Ang University's Graduate School of Security.

The curriculum will be led by professors from Chung-Ang University's Graduate School’s Department of Industrial Security Convergence, and Department of Industrial Security Policy, as well as experts from LG CNS's security and solution business division, which was newly established earlier this year.

Starting March next year, selected employees who participate in this program will receive a full scholarship for two years. LG CNS also plans to consider adopting a "recruitment-linked special department" to bring secure security-tailored talents to the company in the future.

LG CNS will enhance the "recruitment-linked internship" program for graduating students and master's degree candidates at Chung-Ang University. The recruitment fields include data analysis, artificial intelligence, security, software and user experience. The company plans to further expand the recruitment areas that were previously focused on software.

The two have been collaborating through industry-academia partnerships for several years, while currently engaging in joint research on AI technology that diagnoses bone fractures using X-ray images.

LG CNS has been actively supporting the practical training of students, including providing lectures on its IT system pre-validation solution “PerfectWin” and system infrastructure architecture construction.