 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

LG CNS, Chung-Ang Univ. to foster talent for security business

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Jun 20, 2023 - 14:27       Updated : Jun 20, 2023 - 14:27
LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon (right) and Chung-Ang University President Park Sang-gue pose for a photo after a signing ceremony at the LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Monday. (LG CNS)
LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon (right) and Chung-Ang University President Park Sang-gue pose for a photo after a signing ceremony at the LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, Monday. (LG CNS)

Information technology service provider LG CNS will accelerate business cooperation with Chung-Ang University to foster talent for its security business, the firm said on Tuesday.

LG CNS signed an industry-academia cooperation agreement for manpower development in digital experience with Chung-Ang University on Monday at the LG Science Park in Gangseo-gu, Seoul.

“As security is an essential element of DX implementation, we will concentrate on nurturing security experts to enhance the business trust of our customers and achieve a safe digital experience,” LG CNS CEO Hyun Shin-gyoon said.

Through this cooperation, they have signed a contract to establish a retraining-based department targeting LG CNS employees, temporarily named the Security Department at Chung-Ang University's Graduate School of Security.

The curriculum will be led by professors from Chung-Ang University's Graduate School’s Department of Industrial Security Convergence, and Department of Industrial Security Policy, as well as experts from LG CNS's security and solution business division, which was newly established earlier this year.

Starting March next year, selected employees who participate in this program will receive a full scholarship for two years. LG CNS also plans to consider adopting a "recruitment-linked special department" to bring secure security-tailored talents to the company in the future.

LG CNS will enhance the "recruitment-linked internship" program for graduating students and master's degree candidates at Chung-Ang University. The recruitment fields include data analysis, artificial intelligence, security, software and user experience. The company plans to further expand the recruitment areas that were previously focused on software.

The two have been collaborating through industry-academia partnerships for several years, while currently engaging in joint research on AI technology that diagnoses bone fractures using X-ray images.

LG CNS has been actively supporting the practical training of students, including providing lectures on its IT system pre-validation solution “PerfectWin” and system infrastructure architecture construction.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114