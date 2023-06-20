 Back To Top
Life&Style

HiKR Ground celebrates first anniversary with HiKR Festa

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jun 20, 2023 - 14:18       Updated : Jun 20, 2023 - 14:18
A media art screen and photo zone installed at the HiKR Ground tourism center in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (KTO)
Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the HiKR Ground tourism center, the Korea Tourism Organization will hold HiKR Fest at the center located in Jongno-gu, Seoul, from June 30 to July 1.

Actor Lee Jae-wook from the tvN drama series "Alchemy of Souls" will host a talk concert at the HiKR Ground on June 30. On July 1, an outdoor stage will feature performances by K-pop group Oh My Girl, rapper Woo Wonjae and dance crew HolyBang.

Various events will be held at the center building, featuring specially installed booths such as market zones, regional food and snacks zones and photo zones.

The Korea Tourism Organization's HiKR Ground was launched last July with a vision of creating an international playground for all tourists exploring Korea. The five-story center integrates Korean tourism content with K-pop performances, selfie studios, VR programs and media art.

A media wall showcasing culture and travel-related themes at the HiKR Ground tourism center's first floor lobby, in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (KTO)
The complex has attracted over 500,000 visitors within the first year of its operation and has been recognized as a must-visit destination, particularly among Generation Z and millennial travelers from around the world.

Meanwhile, "Challenge Korea Week" is set to take place June 27 to July 2, also at the HiKR Ground. The event unveils a new global promotional advertisement for Korean tourism, chosen from the KTO’s "2023 Challenge Korea Contents Awards.” A range of interactive booths focusing on beauty, fashion and lifestyle will also be available for visitors.

HiKR Ground is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except Mondays. Admission is free.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
