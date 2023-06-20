HiKR Ground celebrates first anniversary with HiKR Festa

A media art screen and photo zone installed at the HiKR Ground tourism center in Jongno-gu, central Seoul (KTO)

Celebrating the one-year anniversary of the HiKR Ground tourism center, the Korea Tourism Organization will hold HiKR Fest at the center located in Jongno-gu, Seoul, from June 30 to July 1.

Actor Lee Jae-wook from the tvN drama series "Alchemy of Souls" will host a talk concert at the HiKR Ground on June 30. On July 1, an outdoor stage will feature performances by K-pop group Oh My Girl, rapper Woo Wonjae and dance crew HolyBang.

Various events will be held at the center building, featuring specially installed booths such as market zones, regional food and snacks zones and photo zones.

The Korea Tourism Organization's HiKR Ground was launched last July with a vision of creating an international playground for all tourists exploring Korea. The five-story center integrates Korean tourism content with K-pop performances, selfie studios, VR programs and media art.