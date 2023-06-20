 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
National

PM urges full preparations for launching drone operations command

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 20, 2023 - 10:38       Updated : Jun 20, 2023 - 10:38
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (left) speaks at a weekly Cabinet meeting in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (left) speaks at a weekly Cabinet meeting in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called on the military to make full preparations for a successful launch of its drone operations command later this year to respond "effectively and overwhelmingly" to North Korean drone provocations.

Han made the remarks while presiding over a weekly Cabinet meeting during which a bill on the establishment of the drone operations command was approved.

He asked the defense ministry and the Joint Chiefs of Staff to "make every effort to ensure the new drone command can be launched without a hitch so that it can carry out perfect operations early."

"Late last year, North Korea used unmanned aircraft to trespass into our airspace. Provocations that threaten peace and security on the Korean Peninsula have not stopped even recently," Han said, stressing a thorough response posture to overwhelmingly deter any provocation from the North.

He also said any attempt by the North to shake South Korea and the international community will never succeed.

The drone operations command is scheduled to be established in September to carry out various missions by utilizing the unmanned aircraft, including surveillance and reconnaissance, psychological warfare, electromagnetic warfare, and strike operations, according to the defense ministry. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
소아쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114