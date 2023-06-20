[Hello Hangeul] Edu-tech firm Visang rides Korean learning wave

Dr. Ethel Agnes Pascua-Valenzuela, director of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization, takes an online Korean language program using a tablet PC at Visang Education's head office in Seoul during her visit in February. (Visang Education)

The global Korean language boom has passed the point where Korean government-dispatched teachers and state-run language promotion agencies can meet local teaching demands.

It is now time for Korea’s edu-tech players, trained to serve a particularly discerning and demanding clientele at home, to play a role, said Visang Education’s global education unit chief.

“Demand for Korean language learning has exploded in many countries amid the worldwide popularity of Korean content. Our goal is to connect Korean language institutes here and abroad with learners, wherever they are, with technology tools,” said Noh Joong-il, head of Visang Education’s executive in charge of its overseas business unit, Global Education Organizer Core Group.

GEO Core Group was established in 2019 as part of the Korean education giant’s global strategies, with a specific emphasis on Korean language education.

With its “Master K” brand, the firm offers e-learning solutions for Korean educators and learners, encompassing virtual classes, digital and interactive education content and AI-based speech training services.

Vietnam, where Korean language learning has boomed in recent years, was its first target market. It set up a subsidiary in Hanoi in 2020.

Now, a total of 14 universities across the Southeast Asian country, including Dalat University in Dalat, Lam Dong province, and Phenikaa University in Hanoi, offer their Korean language majors access to “klass,” a sub-brand of Master K for virtual class and interactive online learning.