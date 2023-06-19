Female YouTuber dead after streaming suicide

An obituary for livestreamer Im Ji-hyae is uploaded to her Instagram account on Monday.

A Korean female livestreamer died Monday, days after she attempted suicide during a YouTube broadcast.

Im Ji-hyae, who went by the online handle BJ Imvely, passed away at the age of 37, according to a post uploaded to her Instagram account. She is survived by two daughters, her parents and two brothers.

On June 11, Im returned from a live drinking session with a group of fellow streamers, which was also broadcast live. A brawl erupted between Im and another female livestreamer, which soon turned physical. After returning home, Im turned on YouTube for a solo broadcast, wrote out a will and then disappeared out of frame, with the stream continuing.

Some 20 minutes later, viewers could see emergency officials arrive at her home. A voice could be heard yelling, “Get the scissors.”

Im was a former model and an actor who had small roles in Korean films including the 2006 acclaimed movie “Sunflower.” Since 2019 she had gained popularity as a livestreamer on YouTube and Korean platform AfreecaTV.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline 1393, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.