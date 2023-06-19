 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
KIS
Business

SK-AstraZeneca's new diabetes drug goes into production

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Jun 19, 2023 - 16:46       Updated : Jun 19, 2023 - 16:46
From left: Kim Yoon-ho, SK Chemical’s pharmaceutical unit CEO; Ahn Jae-hyun, SK Chemical CEO; Chey Chang-won, SK Discovery vice chairman; Leon Wang, executive vice president of AstraZeneca’s international business; Sylvia Varela, vice president of AstraZeneca’s Asia business; Ankush Nandra, chief financial officer of AstraZeneca’s international business; and Kim Sang-pyo, country president of AstraZeneca Korea pose for a picture at a partnership ceremony held in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (SK Chemical)
From left: Kim Yoon-ho, SK Chemical’s pharmaceutical unit CEO; Ahn Jae-hyun, SK Chemical CEO; Chey Chang-won, SK Discovery vice chairman; Leon Wang, executive vice president of AstraZeneca’s international business; Sylvia Varela, vice president of AstraZeneca’s Asia business; Ankush Nandra, chief financial officer of AstraZeneca’s international business; and Kim Sang-pyo, country president of AstraZeneca Korea pose for a picture at a partnership ceremony held in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Monday. (SK Chemical)

SK Chemical said Monday it has begun commercial production of a new diabetes treatment drug co-developed with AstraZeneca.

Under their partnership, SK Chemical will be responsible for production of the diabetes treatment drug that will be supplied here and overseas countries in the future, SK Chemical added.

“(SK Chemical’s new diabetes treatment drug) has shown the company’s capability in developing and producing medical products. (The new treatment) is expected to help SK Chemical increase global supply of its medical product,” SK Discovery Vice Chairman Chey Chang-won said, during a ceremony held in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, Monday.

The new diabetes treatment drug has been developed under an agreement signed in 2020 between SK Chemical and AstraZeneca. Under the agreement, AstraZeneca has provided SK Chemical with research and development costs and pharmaceutical ingredients used in the company’s diabetes treatment dapagliflozin, sold under the brand name Forxiga.

The company’s new diabetes treatment drug also uses pharmaceutical ingredients used in MSD’s diabetes treatment Januvia, or sitagliptin, the company added.

SK Chemical said the company expects to launch the newly-developed diabetes treatment in 12 countries first, which include South Korea, Australia, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Indonesia.

SK Chemical added the company is currently producing the new diabetes treatment at the company’s manufacturing site in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, while waiting for the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety's approval for the treatment.

Leon Wang, executive vice president of AstraZeneca’s international business, also noted AstraZeneca and SK Chemical will increase cooperation to introduce more medical solutions and treatments.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
피터빈트

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114