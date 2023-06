The facade of Paris' Palais Garnier is covered in a Samsung Electronics' advertisement promoting its mobile phones and Busan's 20230 World Expo bid, in this photo provided by the tech giant on Monday. Samsung is launching a two-day promotion event on Tuesday supporting Busan's bid in Paris, where the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions is slated to take place in November. The host country of the World Expo 2030 will be decided there.

