[Test Drive] Kia’s latest electrification vision, first 3-row EV9

Hyundai Motor Group’s smaller affiliate Kia Motors is launching a three-row family electric car, the EV9 -- the first of its kind here -- revamping the brand’s push toward sustainable transportation.

The EV9 is the second model to adopt Hyundai’s electric car platform E-GMP, following the mid-sized electrified sport utility vehicle EV6, which debuted in 2021. Kia boasted that the latest EV will become a flagship model with the most advanced electrification technology.

Creating a new EV segment for three-row family SUVs, the EV9 has secured over 10,000 preorders, of which more than 40 percent of customers were in their 40s -- the main target customer demographic. Individuals in this demographic value family time and expressing their lifestyles, according to Yoon Yong-gi, manager of the second domestic marketing team at Kia Motors.

Unlike the tendency of increased brand loyalty for larger cars, approximately 55 percent of preorders came from those who have never driven Kia vehicles, Yoon added, stressing that the company aims to sell over 50,000 units in domestic and global markets by the end of this year.

A test drive was conducted last week from Gyeonggi Province to South Chungcheong Province, a course of some 176 kilometers. The Korea Herald's reporter got the chance to drive the EV9’s high-trim model Earth with a four-wheel drive system.

Although it weighs over 1 metric ton, the car offered smooth but powerful ride, with a 99.8-kilowatt battery pack -- the largest one for a Korea-made vehicle. The official drive range is a maximum of 501 kilometers on a single charge.

Of the four driving modes -- eco, normal, sport and my drive -- normal offered a relaxing car ride. On sport mode, the driver’s seat’s backrest immediately adjusted to help reduce body roll when cornering at over 100 kilometers per hour. Stepping on the accelerator gave a faster response on a high-speed ride as well.

It also has four terrain modes: auto, snow, mud and sand. The modes adjust the car's chassis system and motor output depending on the road condition. Driving the car on sandy hills hardly felt heavy under sand mode.