Sports

Kim Joo-hyung notches first career major top-10 at US Open

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 19, 2023 - 11:33       Updated : Jun 19, 2023 - 11:33
Kim Joo-hyung during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18 (Getty Images via AFP)
Kim Joo-hyung during the final round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 18 (Getty Images via AFP)

Buoyed by his third consecutive round in the 60s, South Korean golfer Kim Joo-hyung has recorded his first top-10 finish at a major championship at the US Open.

Kim shot a four-under 276 to tie for eighth place at the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles on Sunday. Kim, who goes by his English name Tom in the US, carded a one-under 69 in the final round, with five birdies, two bogeys and one double bogey.

Kim began the third major championship of the season with a 73, but went 68-66-69 to become the top-performing South Korean for the week.

This was Kim's seventh career major championship start. He had missed three cuts and had been inside the top 20 only once -- a tie for 16th place at the Masters this year.

Kim was two-under for the final round through 16 holes, but had a double bogey on the 17th, which took him out of the top 10. Kim then came back with a birdie on the final hole to sneak back into the top 10.

It was Kim's fifth top-10 showing in 19 events this season, which includes a win at the Shriners Children's Open in October last year.

Kim Si-woo was the only other South Korean to make the cut, and he ended in a tie for 39th at four-over. Im Sung-jae and Lee Kyoung-hoon did not make it to the weekend.

Wyndham Clark of the US held off Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland by one shot at 10-under for his first career major title. (Yonhap)

