Yoon to take stage in English to woo Busan expo in Paris

President Yoon Suk Yeol intends to deliver a speech in English during the presentation at the upcoming General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris, France, with the aim of attracting the 2030 World Expo to Busan.

The BIE General Assembly is scheduled to take place June 20-21, with the fourth presentation taking place on the first day. This presentation will be livestreamed worldwide via the BIE's official YouTube channel. The order of the presentations will be as follows: Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Busan, Rome.

The Yoon administration, along with industry and cultural figures, is anticipated to put maximum effort into attracting the expo during the presentation, which will take approximately 30 minutes. The presentation to be held in front of 179 BIE member countries plays a crucial role in determining the host country for the expo by the end of November.

On-site presentations will feature Yoon, singer Psy of "Gangnam Style" and representatives from academia and startups. To capture the audience's attention, a video will also showcase the participation of famous celebrities, including South Korean soprano Sumi Jo and Karina, a member of the girl group Aespa.

“The presentation will feature a variety of videos and presentations aimed at effectively conveying the reasons for hosting the event in an appealing manner,” the presidential office said.

Yoon said at the Cabinet meeting last week that this presentation at the general meeting attended by all 179 member countries will be “an opportunity to show the differentiated vision” of the expo as hosted by Busan.

If Korea successfully attracts the expo, it will become the 12th country globally and the fourth in Asia to host a registered expo. Korea will also be the seventh country to host all three major international events, including the Olympics and the World Cup.

The BIE categorizes expositions into two types: recognized expos and registered expos. Registered expos, also known as world expos, are massive events that showcases the host country's capabilities and highlight global advancements in industry, science and technology. They serve as platforms for countries to exhibit their achievements and promote cultural exchange, international cooperation and economic development.

South Korea has previously hosted two recognized expos: at Daejeon in 1993 and at Yeosu in 2012. If selected, Korea will become the 12th country in the world and the fourth in Asia to host a world expo.

The theme for Busan's 2030 World Expo bid is “Transforming Our World, Navigating Towards a Better Future." The theme acknowledges the need for fundamental transformation to create a better future in light of various global crises, such as climate change, technological inequality and social polarization.

The government anticipates generating significant economic effects, including 5.5 million visits, a production inducement effect of 43 trillion won ($33.6 billion), added value amounting to 18 trillion won and 500,000 jobs created.