National

Blinken supports efforts toward "mature" China-South Korea ties

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 17, 2023 - 14:20       Updated : Jun 17, 2023 - 14:20
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the US Department of State on Friday in Washington, DC. (AFP-Yonhap)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he supports South Korea's efforts to develop a "healthy and mature" cooperative relationship with China, South Korea's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Blinken, who arrives in Beijing on Sunday for the highest-level visit by an official of US President Joe Biden's administration, discussed bilateral relations, relations between China and South Korea, and North Korea in a call with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on Saturday, the ministry said in a statement.

Blinken and Park strongly condemned what they consider North Korea's repeated provocations, the ministry said, and agreed the US, South Korea and Japan should continue to urge China to play a constructive role in the UN Security Council on denuclearization. The statement did not elaborate.

US officials say they do not expect Blinken's trip to China, the first by a secretary of state in five years, to yield a breakthrough in how Washington and Beijing deal with each other. Blinken said on Friday the trip was aimed at establishing "open and empowered" communications. (Reuters)

