S. Korea salvages NK 'satellite' launch debris in West Sea

The photo shows the debris of North Korea's launch vehicle that plunged into waters some 200 kilometers west of Eocheong-do in the West Sea hours after it was launched from the area of Tongchang-ri, North Pyongan Province, on May 31. (South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff)

The South Korean military salvaged the wreckage of North Korea's space launch vehicle on Thursday evening for investigation and analysis to assess the latest information on Pyongyang's missile technology.

The launch vehicle was sent to Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday morning for investigation, 15 days after North Korea launched what it claimed to be a spy satellite. The military plans to hold a briefing of its salvage mission later in the afternoon.

South Korea's specialized institutions, including the Agency for Defense Development, will conduct a detailed analysis of the launch debris retrieved at around 8:50 p.m. local time, the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced Friday morning.

The JCS did not provide further details on the launch debris which has been presumed to be the second stage of North Korea's launch vehicle.

The South Korean military will also continue the operation to search for additional debris, the JCS added.

North Korea launched what it said was a "space launch vehicle" carrying a military reconnaissance satellite named "Malligyong-1" from the area of Tongchang-ri, North Pyongan Province, on May 31.

Following the launch, the launch vehicle experienced an abnormal flight and ended up crashing into the waters approximately 200 kilometers west of Eocheong-do in the West Sea.

The South Korean military promptly located the floating debris near the island in North Jeolla Province, approximately 1.5 hours after the launch at around 8:05 a.m.

The military initially utilized a lift bag in their efforts to secure the debris and prevent it from sinking underwater. However, due to the weight of the debris, it eventually sank to the seabed at a depth of 75 meters.

To carry out the salvage and debris search operation, the South Korean military deployed vessels and aircraft. This included the 3,500-ton-class salvage and rescue ships, Tongyeong (ATS-II) and Gwangyang (ATS-II), along with the 3,200-ton-class submarine rescue ship, Cheonghaejin (ASR).

Scores of deep-sea divers from the South Korean Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit were deployed from June 3.