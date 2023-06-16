S. Korea salvages NK 'satellite' launch debris in West Sea

The South Korean military salvaged the wreckage of North Korea's space launch vehicle on Thursday evening for investigation and analysis to assess the latest information on Pyongyang's missile technology.
The launch vehicle was sent to Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday morning for investigation, 15 days after North Korea launched what it claimed to be a spy satellite. The military plans to hold a briefing of its salvage mission later in the afternoon.
South Korea's specialized institutions, including the Agency for Defense Development, will conduct a detailed analysis of the launch debris retrieved at around 8:50 p.m. local time, the Joint Chiefs of Staff announced Friday morning.
The JCS did not provide further details on the launch debris which has been presumed to be the second stage of North Korea's launch vehicle.
The South Korean military will also continue the operation to search for additional debris, the JCS added.
North Korea launched what it said was a "space launch vehicle" carrying a military reconnaissance satellite named "Malligyong-1" from the area of Tongchang-ri, North Pyongan Province, on May 31.
Following the launch, the launch vehicle experienced an abnormal flight and ended up crashing into the waters approximately 200 kilometers west of Eocheong-do in the West Sea.
The South Korean military promptly located the floating debris near the island in North Jeolla Province, approximately 1.5 hours after the launch at around 8:05 a.m.
The military initially utilized a lift bag in their efforts to secure the debris and prevent it from sinking underwater. However, due to the weight of the debris, it eventually sank to the seabed at a depth of 75 meters.
To carry out the salvage and debris search operation, the South Korean military deployed vessels and aircraft. This included the 3,500-ton-class salvage and rescue ships, Tongyeong (ATS-II) and Gwangyang (ATS-II), along with the 3,200-ton-class submarine rescue ship, Cheonghaejin (ASR).
Scores of deep-sea divers from the South Korean Navy's Sea Salvage and Rescue Unit were deployed from June 3.
The South Korean military faced delays and challenges during the salvage operation, primarily due to adverse conditions in the waters such as strong currents and limited visibility.
The seabed consists of muddy terrain, while the underwater visibility is approximately 50 centimeters. Additionally, there is a tidal current ranging from 0.2 to 2 knots.
Another contributing factor to the delay was the size and shape of North Korea's cylindrical launch vehicle, which has a length of around 12 meters.
The salvage operation was conducted in three stages.
In the initial phase, deep divers descended to a depth of 75 meters underwater and installed U-shaped loops on the ends of the cylindrical launch debris. These loops served as attachment points for retrieval lines such as heavy-duty ropes and wires.
But during the initial stage of retrieval, the connection between the upper and middle parts of the object could not withstand the pressure and became separated, resulting in damage to some parts of the object. In response, the South Korean Navy installed an additional U-shaped ring around the separated section and used small explosive devices to drill holes in the upper part for attaching wires.
During the second stage, as the salvage progressed and the debris was lifted to a shallower depth of 10 meters, the divers installed additional wires to prevent the debris from sinking back underwater.
In the final phase, the rescue vessel utilized a crane to retrieve the launch debris from the water and load it onto the deck of the vessel. The salvaged debris was then transported to the South Korean Navy's Second Fleet located in Pyeongtaek, approximately 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
South Korea and the United States reached an agreement to conduct joint research on North Korea's launch debris. This decision was made during in-person talks between South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, held on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 4.
South Korea has obtained valuable information about core missile technologies and components, as well as insight into North Korea's missile development plans, from the launch debris of North Korean missiles that they have previously retrieved.
The South Korean military acquired knowledge about North Korea's intention to develop long-range ballistic missiles by examining the debris from the Unha-3 and Kwangmyongsong-4 launch vehicles, which were launched in December 2012 and February 2016, respectively.