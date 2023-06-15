 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Weekender

[Eye Plus] Taepyeongso and piri: Heros of Korean traditional music ensembles

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Jun 17, 2023 - 16:00       Updated : Jun 17, 2023 - 16:00

“The taepyeongso and piri are both heroes in Korea’s traditional music ensemble. But they are tricky to play,” said Park Seong-bin, a student majoring in the Korean traditional wind instruments at Seoul National University.

The taepyeongso has a funneled metal end which produces a high-pitched sound widely loved by people during the Joseon era (1392-1910) and starred in a diverse array of events from royal ceremonies to performances by peasants. The piri, on the other hand, has a thinner bamboo body and makes a stronger, low-pitched sound.

“The taepyeongso and piri both make up part of the main melody in ensembles. When playing them, I can lead the performance alone,” Park said.

His dedication to the two traditional instruments began when he was 9 years old, when he joined a youth "gugak" orchestra run by North Jeolla Province. Gugak is a term used to denote Korean traditional music.

Even after more than 10 years of practice, Park says he still finds them "tricky" to play, because the sounds of the instrument are often fickle, and change drastically depending on how the musician plays them.

“The tune (from the instruments) varies even by the shape of the mouth and slight changes in the force of the wind blown into the pipes,” Park said.

“Finding the right way to place my lips on the pipe was very difficult. But I finally found the shape of my mouth that makes a beautiful tune without straining my mouth too much,” he added, showing great pride in his skills of smoothly shifting between different tunes.

Park hopes for more songs based on the taepyeongso and piri so that the public can become more familiar with them.

Park also plans to create more pieces with the taepyeongso and piri.

“I want to make plays and musicals that taepyeongso and piri can play a part in,” Park said.

“If the pieces are shared through social media, the world will be able to hear their beautiful sound, and more people across the world might be interested in playing such traditional instruments," he added.

Photos by Lee Sang-sub

Written by Lee Sang-sub, Lim Jae-seong



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe
지나쌤

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114