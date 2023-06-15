‘KCON LA 2023’ artist lineup unveiled

"KCON LA 2023" will open on Aug. 18 for a three-day run with a star-studded lineup ranging from K-pop legends to the latest sensations, CJ ENM revealed Thursday.

The event, which is the largest K-culture festival, will be held at the Crypto.com Arena and the LA Convention Center with a total of 20 K-pop acts.

Among the K-pop acts are those making their US stage debut through this event.

That includes one of the major fourth-generation female players IVE, which debuted on the Billboard charts with its latest tracks “I AM” and “Kitsch.”

Shownu and Hyungwon, the first unit from the group Monsta X, will perform their unit album for the first time in the US.

Xikers, rookies that made it onto seven different Billboard charts just within 12 days into its debut, will also take the stage for the first time in the US through the event.

Zerobaseone, the nine-member group chosen through the reality audition program “Boys Planet," will also take the stage with its debut album.

There will be some K-pop soloists as well such as the legendary world star Rain that contributed to opening doors to the global music market for K-pop, the soloist with outstanding performance Taemin of SHINee and Taeyong of NCT who recently made his solo debut with his first solo album “SHALALA.”

The K-pop superstar Stray Kids thriving in the US is also taking part in the event.

Other fourth-generation K-pop acts to take the stage include Cravity, (G)I-dle, INI, ITZY, Kep1er, ATEEZ, Everglow, NMIXX, Lapillus, The Boyz and Way V.

KCON launched its flagship Los Angeles event in 2012 and has since expanded to New York, Tokyo, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, and more welcoming over one million fans by 2022.