Sports

Struggling K League club Gangwon FC replace head coach

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 15, 2023 - 10:04       Updated : Jun 15, 2023 - 10:04
Gangwon FC head coach Choi Yong-soo at a K League 1 match against FC Seoul on May 28 (Korea Professional Football League)
Stuck in the relegation zone for most of the ongoing K League 1 season, Gangwon FC made a head coaching change Thursday.

Gangwon announced they have parted ways with head coach Choi Yong-soo and replaced him with Yoon Jong-hwan.

"We felt this was time for a change and a fresh start," Gangwon said in a statement, adding that Choi had met with team CEO Kim Byung-ji on Wednesday night to offer his resignation.

With the K League 1 currently on an international break, Gangwon FC find themselves second from bottom in the 12-team league with 12 points, from two wins, six draws and 10 losses.

Choi took over Gangwon in November 2021 and helped them avoid relegation to the K League 2 by winning a playoff series.

In 2022, Gangwon finished in sixth place, safely out of relegation with promising young players making an impact.

They have not been able to build on that momentum this year, though. Gangwon open this season on an eight-match winless skid, with four draws and four losses, and have not climbed out of that early hole. They are only three points ahead of Suwon Samsung Bluewings for last place.

Yoon, 50, was a highly-skilled midfielder in his playing days from 1995 to 2007. He has previously coached Sagan Tosu, Cerezo Osaka and JEF United Chiba in Japan, Muangthong United in Thailand and Ulsan Hyundai FC in the K League 1.

He had been appointed a K League ambassador at the start of this season.

Gangwon said Yoon's first match in charge will be June 25 against Suwon FC. The league is on a hiatus with the senior men's national team scheduled to play friendly matches on Friday and next Tuesday. (Yonhap)

