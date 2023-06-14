Culture Communication Forum highlights communication through immersion and hidden talent

French Ambassador Philippe Lefort demonstrates his taekwondo moves during CCF 2023, held at the French ambassador's residence in Seoul, Tuesday. (CICI)

Culture Communication Forum 2023 offered a place of communication and exchange, where participants were able to reveal their "hidden talents." The forum hosted by the Corea Image Communication Institute took place Tuesday evening at the French ambassador's residence in Seodaemun-gu, western Seoul. Six people, including a number of ambassadors to Korea, gave special performances to rounds of enthusiastic applause from the audience. French Ambassador Philippe Lefort surprised the audience with his powerful demonstration of taekwondo, showing his top three favorite "poomsae" or series of forms: Taegeuk 7, Taegeuk 8 and Geumgang. Lefort, a second-degree black belt holder, said he began training when he brought his son to a "dojang," a gym where taekwondo is practiced.

German Ambassador Michael Reiffenstuel plays the piano during CCF 2023, held at the French ambassador's residence, Tuesday. (CICI)

German Ambassador Michael Reiffenstuel played in a piano and flute ensemble with Eugene Bang, chairman of media company Millenasia. The duo performed Chopin's "Nocturne No. 20 in C Sharp Minor." Reiffenstuel said he finds the time to play for a couple of minutes in the late evenings. Chairman Bang said he started learning flute because he could not sing as well as the other kids in school, but he still liked music. French-born pansori singer Laure Mafo performed a pansori piece from the "Heungboga" in French and in Korean, with the accompaniment of drummer Lee Bum-hee. Mafo met pansori singer Min Hye-sung in France and started singing pansori, eventually coming to Korea to learn pansori. She is currently under the tutelage of Min. Finally, magician Ed Kwon demonstrated a mind-reading performance.

(From left) French Ambassador Philippe Lefort, CICI President Choi Jung-wha, pansori singer Laure Mafo, Chairman Eugene Bang of Millenasia, magician Ed Kwon and German Ambassador Michael Reiffenstuel pose for a group photo after the award ceremony during CCF 2023, held at the French ambassador's residence, Tuesday. (CICI)