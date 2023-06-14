 Back To Top
Entertainment

Poland to hold its first K-pop stadium concert

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jun 14, 2023 - 14:24       Updated : Jun 14, 2023 - 14:24
Poster of
Poster of "2023 KPOP NATION" (KMF)

Poland will host its first K-pop stadium concert this September at a venue large enough to fit 50,000 people, an association representing Korean entertainment agencies said Wednesday.

The concert under the name “2023 KPOP NATION X Korea Music Festival” will be held at the PGE Narodowy stadium in Warsaw, Poland, on Sept. 23, according to the Korea Management Federation, which represents at least 350 Korean entertainment agencies and labels.

Around eight major K-pop acts are expected to take part in the event. The performing lineup is yet to be unveiled.

This would also be the first K-pop stadium concert in Eastern Europe and is aimed at fostering continuous growth of the K-pop industry, the KMF said.

“We will show the essence of an authentic K-pop concert to foreign K-pop fans,” said Yoo Jae-woong, the chairman of KMF.

“Starting with ‘KPOP NATION,’ we want to host K-pop concerts overseas regularly. We are also currently planning diverse projects to support K-pop rookies in expanding their reach to foreign markets,” said KMF.

The KMF also aims to create a fair industrial ecosystem recognized by both artists and fans not only in Korea but also abroad.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
