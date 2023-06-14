Mediforest CEO to compete for Mrs. Globe crown

Jung Gyu-ri, CEO of medical company Mediforest and the winner of the 2022 Mrs. Korea pageant, is set to compete at this year’s Mrs. Globe 2023 in California from June 20 to 25.

Mrs. Globe is regarded as one of the most prestigious and competitive international beauty pageants in the world, where women from over 100 countries aged 25 and up vie for recognition of their outstanding intellect, humanitarianism and beauty.

Jung expressed her determination to represent South Korea on the global stage this year in an interview with the Herald Business, a sister newspaper of The Korea Herald, on Monday.

"Based on my extensive experience in the cosmetics and medical industries, as well as my commitment to communication, empathy and care, I will participate in the Mrs. Globe competition and proudly showcase Korea’s advancements in health, intellect and beauty,” Jung said.

With over 10 years of experience in the cosmetics industry, she currently runs Mediforest, a Seoul-based firm that offers consultations to patients on their hospital choice.

She also actively engages in volunteer work, including activities related to the care and protection of animals.

Aged 42, Jung previously claimed the title of Queen at the Mrs. Korea Globe competition held in Seoul last summer. This pageant is open to married women and those with marriage experience.

When asked about the reason for her participation in the competition, Jung mentioned her mother, who was diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

"I got onstage for my mother, to gift her a special memory of me. Then I unexpectedly won the grand title of Queen,” she recalled.

Although her mother will not be able to accompany Jung to the upcoming international competition, she intends to share photos with her through social media.

"As a Mrs. Korea Queen, Jung Gyu-ri will serve as a qualified ambassador to shine a light on Korea by promoting Hallyu culture, beauty, fashion and more to the world," said the Korea Beauty Association, the host organization of the Mrs. Korea pageant.