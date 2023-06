President Yoon Suk Yeol (Left) poses for a photo with Lee Sang-hwa, South Korea's new ambassador to the Philippines, after presenting him with a letter of credence at the presidential office in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol presented credentials to eight new ambassadors, including those to the Philippines and Bangladesh, on Wednesday.

The ambassador to the Philippines is Lee Sang-hwa, former top envoy to Myanmar, while the ambassador to Bangladesh is Park Young-sig, former top envoy to Nepal.

The other ambassadors who received credentials will serve in Algeria, Peru, Sri Lanka, Yemen, Zimbabwe and Cameroon. (Yonhap)