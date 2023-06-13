Ren of NU’EST debuts solo with 1st EP ‘Ren’dezvous’

Ren poses for a picture at the press conference for his first EP, 'Ren'dezvous,' held in Seoul on Tuesday. (Big Planet Made Entertainment)

After 11 years as a member of the boy group NU’EST, Ren finally debuted as a soloist on Tuesday.

“I’m so relieved and happy to finally get to make my solo debut. In my first solo mini album ‘Ren’dezvous,’ I tried to describe that my past days working as a member of NU’EST were valuable experiences that served as a 'seed' to help me bloom as a soloist and begin a new ‘season’ of my life,” said Ren during a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

Ren’s first EP comprises a total of five tracks led by the title track, “Ready to Move.”

The genre of these tracks varies from rock to pop with the purpose of letting listeners choose the music they want to listen to, to their taste.

“I wanted to show the public who I really am through this album so I was deeply involved in all the processes of bringing up this album. I wanted people to realize that I am capable of digesting diverse genres,” said Ren.

The title track is a pop number composed of synthesizer sounds and sensual beats with lyrics that Ren took part in writing.

“The message of this track is that as a soloist, I will continue to lunge forward. When planning the presentation of this track, I thought I wanted to show a more natural and relaxed version of myself. That’s why I decided to perform with a live band session instead of with a team of dancers,” said Ren.

Likewise, Ren focused on his vocal performance to accentuate his mellow yet powerful voice when performing the track for the first time on stage during the press conference.

“It took me a while to drop this album because I wanted to present an album near perfection. I also deeply contemplated what kind of music I wanted to do as a solo artist. I hope to do music that shows who I truly am and music that I can enjoy,” Ren said.

Ren’s debut as a soloist comes more than a year after he joined a new agency Big Planet Made Entertainment in May last year.

Ren made his debut as a member of K-pop boy group NU’EST housed by agency Pledis Entertainment in March 2012.