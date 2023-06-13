[Photo News] Handshake for expo

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin (right) shakes hands with Egypt's Ambassador to South Korea Khaled Abdelrahman Hassan Abdelrahman during an event promoting Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo held at the Signiel Busan in the port city on Monday. During the event organized by Asia Society Korea, a private diplomatic organization established by the Lotte chief to network with embassies in Korea, Shin inspected Busan North Port, the potential expo site together with ambassadors to Korea. (Lotte Group)

