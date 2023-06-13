Samsung, SolarEdge team up for net-zero homes

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it was teaming up with Israeli firm SolarEdge Technologies, the world's leading solar smart inverter company, to promote carbon-neutral homes.

Under the new partnership, Samsung has established a foothold for expanding its SmartThings Energy business in Europe.

Samsung has previously cooperated with global solar firms including Hanwha Q Cells, SMA Solar Technology and Maxeon Solar Technologies, the company said.

“We will continue to cooperate with various companies to make users save energy use easily and conveniently,” said Park Chan-woo, executive vice president of Samsung’s consumer electronics division.

SmartThings Energy displays energy consumption data, analysis and cost estimates, allowing smart homeowners to monitor their usage and control costs by combining connected appliances with the artificial intelligence-powered energy-saving feature.

Starting at the end of this month, the smart energy management solution will add technology to calculate the amount of carbon emissions generated per kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed.

Samsung will kick off a test run of the demand response program in California and New York at the end of the month, following its implementation in Seoul and South Jeolla Province’s Naju, where residents in the areas voluntarily reduce their energy consumption during peak hours in exchange for incentives provided by local governments.

The tech giant will also boast its SmartThings Energy and eco-heating system energy-saving solutions at Europe’s largest energy exhibition, Intersolar, in Munich, Germany, from Wednesday to Friday.