 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Samsung, SolarEdge team up for net-zero homes

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jun 13, 2023 - 14:42       Updated : Jun 13, 2023 - 14:42
Samsung Electronics and SolarEdge Technologies joined hands to promote net-zero homes. (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics and SolarEdge Technologies joined hands to promote net-zero homes. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it was teaming up with Israeli firm SolarEdge Technologies, the world's leading solar smart inverter company, to promote carbon-neutral homes.

Under the new partnership, Samsung has established a foothold for expanding its SmartThings Energy business in Europe.

Samsung has previously cooperated with global solar firms including Hanwha Q Cells, SMA Solar Technology and Maxeon Solar Technologies, the company said.

“We will continue to cooperate with various companies to make users save energy use easily and conveniently,” said Park Chan-woo, executive vice president of Samsung’s consumer electronics division.

SmartThings Energy displays energy consumption data, analysis and cost estimates, allowing smart homeowners to monitor their usage and control costs by combining connected appliances with the artificial intelligence-powered energy-saving feature.

Starting at the end of this month, the smart energy management solution will add technology to calculate the amount of carbon emissions generated per kilowatt-hour of electricity consumed.

Samsung will kick off a test run of the demand response program in California and New York at the end of the month, following its implementation in Seoul and South Jeolla Province’s Naju, where residents in the areas voluntarily reduce their energy consumption during peak hours in exchange for incentives provided by local governments.

The tech giant will also boast its SmartThings Energy and eco-heating system energy-saving solutions at Europe’s largest energy exhibition, Intersolar, in Munich, Germany, from Wednesday to Friday.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114