[BTS' 1OTH] BTS seizes hearts of global listeners in relatable lyrics

Behind the global stardom of K-pop phenomenon BTS is not only remarkable dancing and singing talent, but the genuine music in the bandmates' own words to deliver a message to fans.

In creating its first single album, “2 Cool 4 Skool,” that started the band's journey on June 13, 2013, the bandmates were involved in composing and writing the lyrics based on the principle that hip-hop musicians should speak through their music.

In the debut lead track “No More Dream,” the band from the outset talked about the need to break free from society’s restrictions to achieve one's own dreams and not someone else’s.

The following album, the band's first EP “O!RUL8,2?,” also delivered the message of looking for one's own happiness and life before it’s too late.

BTS continued to expose society for forcing students’ misfortunes by turning them into "studying machines" without giving them time to actually think about their future.

BTS wrapped up its teen-focused series with its second mini album, “Skool Luv Affair,” singing about teenage love.

The album that actually won BTS notice from the public was its third EP, “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life,” with lead track “I Need U,” released in 2015.

In the first part of “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life” series, BTS shows solidarity with those in their 20s simultaneously facing the most fruitful and most insecure time of their lives.

If previous efforts had mostly been produced by the trio of RM, Suga and J-Hope, this album mostly came thanks to Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook’s production.

With the following “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Pt. 2,” BTS made its first entry into the Billboard 200 chart.

The album portrayed the energy of youth charging forward while at the same time embracing uncertainties and insecurities.

BTS sings about how the youth rely only upon their passion to sprint forward, while they collide and shatter, learning the bitter taste of grown-up life. Yet they still hope everything will be OK.

“BTS' lyrics convey universal emotions such as sadness and desire felt by ordinary people, making them empathize and enthusiastic beyond nationality and race,” said Lee Kyung-ja, a former representative for the Writers Association of Korea.

After wrapping up its youth-focused chapter, the hip-hop-inspired band rewrote K-pop history by becoming the first K-pop act to top the Billboard 200 chart with its fifth EP, “Love Yourself: Her.”

Through the “Love Yourself” series, BTS delivers the message that one should first learn to love oneself to be able to truly love others.

The global superstars delved deep into the genuine feelings they wanted to share with fans in the sixth mini album, “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

On this album, BTS sings about the group's driving force being the fans, and how with the love and support of the fans, the group hopes to move forward.

BTS describes its fans as “home," a place they want to return to when they are having a hard time and are lonely.

The septet continued to build a sincere relationship with its "Army" fandom by sharing the journey into finding one's true self.

Marking its seventh debut anniversary, BTS dropped its fourth LP, “Map of the Soul: 7,” in which the band looked back at the first seven years of its career that were definitely not always rosy, as well as the pressures they faced as global superstars.

They talked about how they finally learned to embrace their true selves, including the traits they wanted to show the public as well as the traits they hoped to suppress.

The last new album BTS dropped before announcing an indefinite break due to military enlistment and solo career commitments was “Proof.”

The bandmates again presented inspirational lyrics saying the best moment is “yet to come” and that they would not stop, but continue to “touch the sky” as long as they can.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the boy band's debut, BTS surprised fans by dropping the digital single “Take Two.”

The song embodies the band's gratitude toward the fans who have stood by them through the group’s decadelong journey and represents its promise to continue walking ahead together.

“When a person inadvertently tells his or her story honestly, he or she becomes emotional. BTS' message based on their own story, which is different from what other K-pop singers have done, touched Army’s heart,” said Kim Jin-woo, head researcher of Circle Chart.