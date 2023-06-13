 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Sports

Fixtures set for Seoul visit by Man City, Atletico Madrid

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 13, 2023 - 10:11       Updated : Jun 13, 2023 - 10:11
Fixtures for exhibition matches among Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Team K League (Coupang Play)
Fixtures for exhibition matches among Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Team K League (Coupang Play)

Fixtures for the summer Seoul visit by Manchester City and Atletico Madrid were set Tuesday.

The Korea Professional League and the South Korean streaming service Coupang Play jointly announced that the two European giants will clash at 8 p.m. on July 30 at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Before that, at 8 p.m. on July 27, Atletico Madrid will take on "Team K League," made up of stars from the domestic circuit.

The K League will finalize the All-Star squad sometime in July.

Plans for exhibitions in South Korea by Manchester City and Atletico Madrid were first announced in April.

Manchester City are fresh off their first treble, after capturing the Premier League, the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League titles this past season.

They feature all-world scorer Erling Haaland, who won the Premier League Golden Boot this year with 36 goals in 35 matches.

Atletico Madrid finished third in La Liga this year, behind the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Koke.

The K League said tickets for the first match will go on sale at 1 p.m. on June 27, and those for the second match will be available starting at 1 p.m. on June 28.

They can only be purchased by Coupang Wow members on the Coupang Play app. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114