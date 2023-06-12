 Back To Top
National

Democratic Party of Korea strikes down arrest warrant bills in bribery scandal

By Kim Arin
Published : Jun 12, 2023 - 18:30       Updated : Jun 12, 2023 - 18:30
The arrest warrant bills for two lawmakers, formerly with the Democratic Party of Korea, were struck down at the plenary session of the National Assembly on Monday. (Yonhap)
South Korea’s main opposition party voted down bills seeking the National Assembly’s consent in issuing arrest warrants for two lawmakers accused in an intraparty bribery scandal.

At the plenary session on Monday, the arrest warrant bills for both lawmakers -- Reps. Lee Sung-man and Youn Kwan-suk -- failed to pass the Assembly, whose majority is controlled by the Democratic Party of Korea.

Lee and Youn gave up their Democratic Party membership last month after they were accused of handing out bribes to fellow party lawmakers ahead of a convention in 2021 in an apparent bid to rally support for their favored candidates for the party’s leadership.

Seoul prosecutors believe that a combined 940 million won ($732,000) was distributed to Democratic Party lawmakers to solicit votes for former Rep. Song Young-gil, who was elected chair.

In February, Democratic Party leader Rep. Lee Jae-myung also dodged a possible arrest after the warrant bill for him was defeated in an Assembly vote.

South Korean law protects incumbent lawmakers from being arrested by investigative authorities without the majority consent of the Assembly.



By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)
