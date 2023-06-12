Yoon seeks ways to reveal more identities of offenders in crimes against women

A victim (right) who survived a man's attempted rape and murder shows up in front of camera after a Busan High Court ruling on Monday that handed down a 20-year jail term to the offender. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday ordered the Ministry of Justice to prepare a legislation to disclose the identities of more offenders targeting women, in a bid to appease public anger toward hideous crimes where women fall victim.

According to a presidential spokesperson, Yoon ordered the government to do so "to swiftly address legal grey area" regarding the legitimacy over the disclosure of not only suspects but also defendants in courts, at a closed-door meeting of Yoon and his aides.

On the same day, the Busan appellate court at around 2:30 p.m. ordered the 10-year disclosure of the identity of an offender on charges of throwing a roundhouse kick to the head of a woman in her 20s -- a stranger to him -- knocking her unconscious and raping her in 2022. The disclosure order, however, will not be in effect immediately if the defendant takes the case to the Supreme Court.

The court also handed down a heavier punishment of a 20-year jail term to the man for attempted rape and murder, than a district court ruling of 12-year imprisonment for attempted murder.

The heavier punishment was sought after evidence of sexual assault was presented at the appellate court. Unlike in the appeals court, the rape allegation was not acknowledged by the lower court because the victim was dragged out of a surveillance camera's view after she collapsed and no other evidence existed.

The Korean law states that a criminal offender's identity should be revealed under extenuating circumstances, but details over the timing and procedure to do so are not specified.

All of the revelations of 32 suspects' identities from January 2010 to September 2020 took place before the court proceedings, according to a report by the National Assembly Research Institute in March.