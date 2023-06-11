Police search for 10 Vietnamese fugitives

Police are searching for 10 Vietnamese nationals who escaped from a police station after being arrested on gambling charges Sunday morning.

Gwangju Gwangsan Police Station said Sunday that the escapees had fled the police station by diving out of a window inside the meeting room at around 6:40 a.m. According to police, the window is 20 centimeters wide and can be tilted inward by 15 degrees.

The 10 escapees were among 23 Vietnamese nationals arrested on illegal gambling charges in Gwangju. The group was apprehended after a report was filed with police on Sunday at around 3 a.m.

Police said they had initiated a coordinated search of the area by dispatching some 90 police officers. Separately, they also plan to look into the details of the escape.