2023 K-Wellness fair showcases health promotion and industry collaboration

The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young gives a welcome speech during the opening ceremony of the 2023 K-wellness fair at the Suwon Convention center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

SUWON -- The 2023 K-wellness fair opened in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Friday, showcasing 140 exhibition booths by more than 30 government agencies and companies under the theme of "Promoting the health of the people and discovering related content."

The 2023 K-wellness fair spans three exhibition halls at the Suwon Convention Center, located 41 kilometers southeast of Seoul, showcasing government policies related to family and pregnancy, wellness and tourism content organized by local governments, and health promotion information. The event will continue through Sunday.

The fair brought together prominent experts, industry leaders, government officials and representatives of related organizations.

Among the government agencies present, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, and the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention participated, and their affiliated organizations also hosted booths and introduced their businesses to the public.

At the opening ceremony, CEO Choi Jin-young of The Korea Herald, a co-organizer of the event, delivered an opening speech, followed by a congratulatory address by Shin Hyun-young, a member of the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly.