[Photo News] Lee Kun-hee collection brought to Gyeonggi Museum of Modern Art

People visit the Gyeonggi Museum of Modern Art in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province on Friday to see the exhibition, “Seasons - Lee Kun-hee Collection: Modern and Contemporary Korean Art,” unveiled on Thursday featuring modern paintings donated by late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee. Forty-six paintings on display are part of collection of the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea, donated by Lee.
The exhibition also includes other collections from state museums, showing 90 artworks by 41 Korean modern and contemporary artists. Among the works shown at the exhibition is "Boy," created by Korean painter Kim Chong-tai in 1929, which is part of Lee's collection. The exhibition runs through Aug. 20. (GMOMA)