Middle school students arrested for stealing and crashing car

Four middle school students were taken in for questioning after stealing and crashing a car in Asan, South Chungcheong Province, according to Asan Police Station on Thursday.

The teens are suspected of stealing an unlocked SUV at around 11:40 p.m. on June 2, then driving the vehicle for four hours around Asan. Their alleged criminal actions ended when the driver caused the vehicle veer off into farmland in Inju-myeon, Asan, at around 4 a.m. the next day.

It is estimated that the suspects drove a total of around 100 kilometers, reaching up to 150 kilometers per hour.

They attempted to flee the scene after the crash but were caught by police less than an hour after a resident reported the incident.

The suspects confessed to the police that they decided to steal the car because they “wanted to try driving” and that they had purposefully targeted unlocked cars.

Two out of four suspects are classified as juvenile minors, as their birthdays have not passed. The police are currently investigating the details of the crime against the suspects and their parents.