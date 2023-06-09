Gangwon to be given autonomy to develop protected areas, tech

Gangwon Province will be given greater autonomy to develop protected natural areas like forests and farmland and instead foster the high-tech industry after rebranding itself as Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province on Sunday.

Gangwon Province will become the second province to be designated as a special self-governing province, after Jeju Island in 2006. In 2012, the de facto administrative capital of Sejong was also given the same status by becoming a special self-governing city.

Up until now, Gangwon has maintained its status as a province for over six centuries.

But under new set of rules, the provincial government for the next three years will be to place itself on par with the central government to serve as one of the decision-making entities in impact assessments of projects led or approved by the local governments in the region, with regards to the environment, landscape, climate change and human health.

The provincial government will also be partially given the autonomous power to use forests, farmland and land occupied by military forces, to transform them into residential areas, recreational areas for tourists, and high-tech developments.

The special law to change Gangwon's status was enacted in June 2022, but came into effect in May of this year after the passage of a parliamentary revision, and will be in effect tentatively from 2024 to 2026.