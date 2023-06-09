BTS drops 10th anniversary song 'Take Two'

An image for BTS' new digital single "Take Two" (Big Hit Music)

K-pop stars BTS on Friday have dropped a new song, "Take Two," in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The song was released at 1 p.m. on Friday through global music platforms. It marks the first new release from the band in around a year since it unveiled its ninth anniversary anthology album, "Proof," in June 2022.

"Themed around 'take two,' which means chapter two, the song signifies BTS' second chapter and embodies the band's gratitude towards the fans and its promise to continue walking ahead together," BTS' agency, Big Hit Music, said about the song in a statement on Friday.

BTS, consisting of members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the band's debut this year. On July 13, 2013, the band officially made its debut with its song, "No More Dream."

The new song, "Take Two," is a gift from the septet for the fans who have stood by them through the group's decade-long journey.

Adding a touch of their own hearts, the band's three rappers contributed to the song's making -- Suga, at the helm of production, and RM and J-Hope, partaking in the composition.