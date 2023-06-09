BTS drops 10th anniversary song 'Take Two'

K-pop stars BTS on Friday have dropped a new song, "Take Two," in celebration of its 10th anniversary.
The song was released at 1 p.m. on Friday through global music platforms. It marks the first new release from the band in around a year since it unveiled its ninth anniversary anthology album, "Proof," in June 2022.
"Themed around 'take two,' which means chapter two, the song signifies BTS' second chapter and embodies the band's gratitude towards the fans and its promise to continue walking ahead together," BTS' agency, Big Hit Music, said about the song in a statement on Friday.
BTS, consisting of members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the band's debut this year. On July 13, 2013, the band officially made its debut with its song, "No More Dream."
The new song, "Take Two," is a gift from the septet for the fans who have stood by them through the group's decade-long journey.
Adding a touch of their own hearts, the band's three rappers contributed to the song's making -- Suga, at the helm of production, and RM and J-Hope, partaking in the composition.
Over the past week, BTS had unveiled seven pictures total -- one from each member -- hinting about "Take Two."
According to Big Hit Music, the pictures were taken at memorable spots for the members around the world: RM's in the Dia Beacon Museum, Jin's on a Los Angeles beach, Suga's at a concert hall, J-Hope's at New York's Brooklyn Bridge, Jimin's on a music video set, V's on a yacht in Mexico and Jungkook's amid a sunset in Qatar.
The words "Light, "Begin," "Soul," "Together," "Face," "Young" and "Stay," all taken from the lyrics of "Take Two," are written below each of the seven pictures, the agency added.
In celebration of the band's 10th anniversary, global fans of BTS have been flocking to Seoul recently. Marking its milestone decade, BTS threw a citywide festival under the slogan, "BTS Presents Everywhere." A special edition of the septet's annual "BTS Festa," the event has been prepared in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
Meanwhile, BTS is currently amid an official break as a group. In marking its ninth anniversary last June, the bandmates officially announced a hiatus of their group activities to focus on the members' individual careers and to carry out their mandatory military service. Jin and J-Hope are currently serving in the army.