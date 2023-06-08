[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul collaborates with Won Soju Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's late-night contemporary bar OUL is collaborating with Korea’s trending liquor brand, Won Soju. Using totomi, a type of rice grown exclusively in Wonju, Gangwon Province, Won Soju presents two additive-free soju varieties -- smooth Original, which is distilled then aged in traditional Korean onggi clay pots, and the Classic, distinguished by a rich and yeasty aroma. OUL guests can enjoy Won Soju by the glass and bottle, or as a cocktail. Won Soju-based martini will be served only during the month of June, while others will be available throughout the year. Drink prices start at 24,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6388-5500.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents two bingsu desserts JW Marriott Hotel Seoul's The Lounge presents two iced bingsu desserts. JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s signature Jeju apple mango bingsu returns this year, featuring additional ingredients. Fine ice milk shavings are topped with layers of handpicked apple mango and green mango. Sides of lemon sorbet, mango puree are also added. Mugwort cream bingsu presents bittersweet aromas of mugwort, with traditional omegi rice cake toppings and yakgwa desserts for a blend of Korean flavors. Both bingsu are available at The Lounge from noon to 9 p.m., until Sept. 17. The Jeju apple mango bingsu is priced at 95,000 won and mugwort cream bingsu at 75,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6735.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents ‘Sparkling Palette' promotion Fairmont Ambassador Seoul's 29th floor rooftop bar M29 presents "Sparkling Palette," a bartender promotion held in collaboration with sparkling mineral water brand Perrier and aromatically inspired French syrup brand Monin. M29’s own bartenders will present three different cocktails -- the Horchata, a cocktail based on a classic rice drink with almond syrup; the Chrysos Bubbles, a mix of classic elderflower cordial and limoncello; and the Tawny Fashioned, a twist on the iconic old-fashioned in which Monin meets a rich coffee aroma. M29 operates from 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The eight-week promotion runs through July 31. Cocktails are priced starting at 27,000 won. For reservations, call (02) 3395-6000.

Le Meridien Seoul launches ‘Au Soleil’ room package Le Meridien Seoul introduces a room package that embodies the essence of passeggiata culture, referring to a leisurely stroll along European streets. The Au Soleil Room Package includes a one-night stay in a Deluxe room and a buffet breakfast for two at the La Palette Paris. Guests have the option to enjoy either the Sparkling Hour promotion, which offers sparkling cocktails with petite plates at the lobby lounge and bar, Lumiere, or the Blueberry Bingsu Set for two, also at Lumiere. The Au Soleil Room Package provides free access to the indoor swimming pool and fitness center as well as a kid's playbook with a travel theme for families. The package is available until Aug. 31 and starts at 400,000 won. For more information and inquiries, call (02) 2184-7000.