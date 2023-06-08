 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

S. Korean, US special operations generals stage 'friendship' parachute jump

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2023 - 20:11       Updated : Jun 8, 2023 - 20:13

(Photo - Getty Images)
(Photo - Getty Images)

The top South Korean and American special operations commanders conducted a "friendship" parachute jump earlier this week, a U.S. military unit here said Thursday, as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance.

In a Facebook post, the US Special Operations Command-Korea said that South Korea's Special Warfare Command Commander Lieut. Gen. Son Sik and SOCKOR Commander Major Gen. Michael E. Martin staged a high altitude low opening (HALO) freefall on Monday.

It did not specify where the event took place.

"Together, we are prepared to defend our Homelands as a combined and ready force," the US unit said.

The "friendship" event included core infiltration training with South Korean and US special operations forces executing static line jumps and HALO jumps, it added.

SOCKOR has also released a set of photos showing Martin taking part in a "friendship" dive with South Korea's Naval Special Warfare-Flotilla Command chief Rear Adm. Park Hu-byeong in Changwon, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on May 30.

Martin, who took the SOCKOR helm in June 2021, will leave the commander post next Monday, according to his unit. He will move to the US Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, where he will serve as the J3 director of operations. Brig. Gen. Derek N. Lipson is set to replace him.

"This command is unlike any other, and I am proud of the work we have done in maintaining peace and stability in the region together," he was quoted by his office as saying. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114