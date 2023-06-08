Police nab 82 in yaba drug bust

Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency brought in a total of 82 people for smuggling, selling and taking the drug yaba.

Police also found methamphetamine, cannabis and ecstasy.

Yaba is a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine that originates in Thailand. All 82 of the suspects are Thai nationals.

Out of 82 suspects, one is accused of smuggling, 33 are accused of distributing, and 48 are accused of purchasing the drug from January last year to May this year around Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province and Jeongeup, Jeolla Province. Of them, 49 were arrested, including the smuggler.

To avoid detection, the smuggler used a fake alien registration certificate and driver’s license. The suspect acquired yaba in Thailand, and ship in the drugs disguised as nutritional supplements to other Thai nationals’ homes in Korea, instead of directly to the smuggler.

A police official involved in the case told The Korea Herald that they were unable to confirm whether the Thai nationals who were sent the package were a part of the drug ring.