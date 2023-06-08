 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

S. Korea to end consumption tax cut on passenger cars after 5 years

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 8, 2023 - 11:10       Updated : Jun 8, 2023 - 11:12
(123rf)
(123rf)

South Korea will terminate the cut in the consumption tax on passenger cars starting next month, the finance ministry said Thursday, in an apparent move to make up for a recent decrease in tax revenue.

In July 2018, the government slashed the auto consumption tax to 3.5 percent from 5 percent and had extended the measure in an effort to boost domestic demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tax cut is supposed to expire at the end of June and the government decided not to extend it anymore "given the current brisk car industry and the improvement in consumption conditions," the ministry said in a release.

The decision came as the country has seen a decline in tax revenue in recent months amid the slump in the property market and an economic slowdown weighed down business activities.

During the first four months of this year, tax revenue amounted to 134 trillion won ($102.51 billion), down 33.9 trillion won from a year earlier, according to government data. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114