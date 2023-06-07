[Photo News] Hanwha Ocean makes debut

Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan (second from left) on Wednesday visited Hanwha Ocean's exhibition booth at the International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition, or MADEX 2023, held at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center. The exhibition marked Hanwha Ocean's official debut after Hanwha completed the takeover of Daewoo Shipbuilding and Maritime Engineering last month and rebranded DSME to Hanwha Ocean. According to Hanwha, Kim underscored the importance of quickly normalizing the shipbuilder's business management and vowed to expand the Korean defense industry's role on the global stage. Following the Hanwha Ocean acquisition, Hanwha has business operations spanning all three areas of air, land and sea with Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Aerospace.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com