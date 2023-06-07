S. Korea, Poland agree to expand defense cooperation, arms trade

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup (right) and Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak sign a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, to establish the Joint Korean-Polish Committee on Cooperation in the Fields of Defense and Defense Industry.(Photo - South Korea's Ministry of National Defense)

The defense chiefs of South Korea and Poland on Wednesday agreed to further strengthen and broaden the scope of defense cooperation, in line with the progress made in defense industry cooperation, South Korea's Defense Ministry said. Both sides also discussed ways to conduct combined military exercises and promote military-to-military exchanges.

South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and Poland's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak met at South Korean Air Force's 3rd Flying Training Wing in the city of Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, located approximately 300 kilometers south of Seoul.

Both sides signed a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, to establish the Joint Korean-Polish Committee on Cooperation in the Fields of Defense and Defense Industry.

Lee and Blaszczak presided over the inaugural meeting and engaged in a comprehensive discussion on ways to advance defense and defense industry cooperation, according to South Korea's Defense Ministry.

The defense ministers also committed to "deepening cooperation in various areas, aligning with the advancement of defense industry cooperation."

To that end, both sides discussed ways to conduct combined military exercises and make reciprocal visits between soldiers operating the same weapon systems, as initially agreed at the previous defense ministerial meeting in February.

They also had discussions on education and training programs for the operation of South Korea's weapon systems and agreed to "gradually expand the scope of cooperation in the future."

Poland holds a significant position as one of the key export markets for South Korea's defense industry, especially in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022. Poland has been actively supplying major arms to Ukraine, solidifying its position as a key contributor to Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Last year, South Korean defense contractors signed execution contracts with Poland for the supply of various defense equipment including: K2 tanks, K-9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers. The total value of these contracts reached $12.4 billion.

As part of the agreement, the first batch of 10 K2 tanks and 24 K9 howitzers was promptly delivered to Poland in December, following the contract signing in August.