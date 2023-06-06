JPMorgan CEO meets financial chiefs in Seoul

JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon speaks during an interview with Reuters in Miami on February 8. (Reuters)

JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon reportedly met with the heads of Korea’s financial institutions and state-owned investment fund on Monday during his short visit to Seoul in five years.

Dimon had talks with Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Jin Ok-dong, Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo, Woori Financial Group Chairman Lim Jong-ryong, Nonghyup Financial Group Chairman and Korea Investment Corporation President Jin Seung-ho, according to sources.

Investment opportunities, macroeconomic issues and possible business partnerships were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting, however, lasted less than an hour and did not last long enough for in-depth discussions with Korea’s bank chief’s or the head of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund, sources said.

Dimon was visiting Korea after a week-long business trip to key Asian countries including China, Taiwan and Japan.

In the following days, the Wall Street mogul was expected to have talks with staffers at JPMorgan Seoul and its customer companies.

Industry insiders say the America’s top banker, surrounded by rumors of running for US President, might have meetings with President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon, during his visit to the World Economic Forum, which was held in January this year in Davos, Switzerland, said “I am South Korea’s No. 1 salesperson” and encouraged global entrepreneurs seeking to expand their footing in the Korean market to contact the Presidential Office.

Speculation is also swirling on a possible business meeting between Dimon and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong. The two moguls might discuss global finance and business environment issues and potential investment opportunities, sources said. In 2013, when Dimon last visited Korea, he had talks with Lee, who was a vice chairman at Samsung back then, on the situation of the global financial market.

JPMorgan refused to comment on whether Dimon will have talks with Yoon and Lee.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and other government officials here are also on the list of Dimon’s possible counterparts for a business meeting as well.