 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Korean fathers lose out on OECD's longest paternity leave

By No Kyung-min
Published : Jun 6, 2023 - 15:43       Updated : Jun 6, 2023 - 15:50
(123rf)
(123rf)

Only approximately 1 in 5 fathers in Korea are using paternity leave, despite being entitled to the longest period of child care leave among the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's member countries, data showed Tuesday.

According to the OECD Family Database, of Korea's total parental leave takers in 2021, 22.7 percent were fathers.

This figure differs from countries that implement what is called a "father’s quota" system, such as Sweden, Iceland and Norway. In these countries, non-transferable leave periods are reserved specifically for fathers, resulting in men being more than 40 percent of parents.

France, Luxembourg, Portugal, Belgium, Finland and Sweden have mixed systems in place that grant fathers both paternity leave and father-specific parental leave.

In Luxembourg, the majority of parental leave takers (53.3 percent) were men.

In the United States, fathers constituted 37.9 percent of those who took parental leave.

Only 15.3 percent of parental leave takers in Japan were men.

As of 2021, Korean and Japanese fathers technically have the longest period of leave -- 52 weeks -- while the paternity leave periods reserved for fathers in France and Iceland are 26 weeks and 20 weeks, respectively.

For every 100 births, nearly 350 men used paternity leave in Sweden, while just 14 men took advantage of the leave system in Korea.

In eight OECD member countries -- including Ireland, Japan, Australia and France -- fewer than 10 men took paternity leave per 100 births.

Citing 2020 OECD data, the National Assembly Research Service highlighted that only 21.4 women and 1.3 men took parental leave for every 100 births in Korea, and that Korea has the lowest number of used parental leave days among the 19 OECD countries that disclosed such information.

The percent of women participating in Korea's labor force stands at about 60 percent -- below the OECD average of 64 percent. The country also has the highest gender wage gap among OECD member countries as of 2021 -- 31.1 percent.

Data from Korea’s Labor Ministry, however, shows rapid growth in recent years in fathers taking parental leave in Korea, with the latest tally being 37,885 in 2022 -- nearly 29 percent of the total number of people who took parental leave in the country. The figure rose 30.5 percent from a year earlier.

This growth is primarily driven by employees in the public sector, where government agencies and public organizations have implemented policies that encourage and support fathers to take parental leave, according to the ministry.



By No Kyung-min (minmin@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114