Indigenous streaming platforms see rise in users in May while Netflix suffers fall

Three indigenous streaming platforms in South Korea saw a rise in their users in May while global streaming giant Netflix suffered a slight fall.

Tving, the nation's largest streaming platform run by CJ ENM, saw the number of its monthly active users reach some 5.15 million in May, up 4.8 percent from the previous month, according to data from app tracker Mobile Index. The May figure also marks a 35 percent jump from 3.81 million monthly active users in May last year.

Coupang Play and Wavve also registered growth of 0.5 percent and 3.1 percent in monthly active users in May to 4.31 million and 3.92 million, respectively, retaining their upturn in recent months, according to Mobile Index.

Netflix, by far the biggest global streaming platform or over-the-top (OTT) platform, retained its staunch No. 1 status in the South Korean market in May but suffered a slight dent in the size of its users.

The number of monthly active users of Netflix reached 11.53 million in May, down 1.7 percent from April, the data showed.

The figure for Netflix has stood in the 11 million range throughout this year, except in January and March, when 12.58 million and 12.45 million were registered, respectively, as the streaming giant has been struggling to impress users with a hit series in the second quarter.

In May, another South Korean streaming service, Watcha, also saw a decrease in its monthly active users in May to 720,000 from April's 750,000. (Yonhap)