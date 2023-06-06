 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
National

Indigenous streaming platforms see rise in users in May while Netflix suffers fall

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 6, 2023 - 14:16       Updated : Jun 6, 2023 - 14:16
(123rf)
(123rf)

Three indigenous streaming platforms in South Korea saw a rise in their users in May while global streaming giant Netflix suffered a slight fall.

Tving, the nation's largest streaming platform run by CJ ENM, saw the number of its monthly active users reach some 5.15 million in May, up 4.8 percent from the previous month, according to data from app tracker Mobile Index. The May figure also marks a 35 percent jump from 3.81 million monthly active users in May last year.

Coupang Play and Wavve also registered growth of 0.5 percent and 3.1 percent in monthly active users in May to 4.31 million and 3.92 million, respectively, retaining their upturn in recent months, according to Mobile Index.

Netflix, by far the biggest global streaming platform or over-the-top (OTT) platform, retained its staunch No. 1 status in the South Korean market in May but suffered a slight dent in the size of its users.

The number of monthly active users of Netflix reached 11.53 million in May, down 1.7 percent from April, the data showed.

The figure for Netflix has stood in the 11 million range throughout this year, except in January and March, when 12.58 million and 12.45 million were registered, respectively, as the streaming giant has been struggling to impress users with a hit series in the second quarter.

In May, another South Korean streaming service, Watcha, also saw a decrease in its monthly active users in May to 720,000 from April's 750,000. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114