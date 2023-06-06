 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Finance

S. Korean stock market's turnover falls sharply in May amid Ponzi scheme

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 6, 2023 - 11:12       Updated : Jun 6, 2023 - 11:12
This photo taken on June 5, shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in Myeongdong, central Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo taken on June 5, shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in Myeongdong, central Seoul. (Yonhap)

Turnover of South Korea's main and secondary bourses dropped sharply last month as investor sentiment was dampened by a recent Ponzi scheme that has rocked the local financial market, data showed Tuesday.

The average daily turnover of the main Kospi and tech-heavy Kosdaq markets stood at 18 trillion won ($13.8 billion) in May, down 31.7 percent from the previous month's 26.4 trillion won, according to the data from the Korea Stock Exchange.

The average daily transactions of the Kospi market slumped 27.5 percent on-month to 9.1 trillion won last month, while the Kosdaq saw its May daily turnover plunge 35.5 percent to 8.9 trillion won.

Experts noted that the sharp decline in turnover of the local stock market came as investors remained cautious due to a large-scale stock manipulation case involving SG Securities Korea Co., the local branch of Societe Generale Group of France, earlier this year.

About 1,000 investors are said to have suffered huge losses estimated to be between 800 billion won and 1 trillion won.

Meanwhile, the Kospi gained 3.02 percent to close at 2,577.12 points in May and the Kosdaq climbed 1.67 percent to 856.94 points. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114