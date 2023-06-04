 Back To Top
Life&Style

Frieze Seoul 2023 to return with strong lineup of galleries in Asia

By Park Yuna
Published : Jun 4, 2023 - 14:02       Updated : Jun 4, 2023 - 15:01
Visitors view artworks at the inaugural Frieze Seoul during a VIP opening on Sept.2 at Coex, southern Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)
Visitors view artworks at the inaugural Frieze Seoul during a VIP opening on Sept.2 at Coex, southern Seoul. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

After the inaugural Frieze Seoul saw a successful launch last year, the global art fair is gearing up for its second event early September with a stronger participation from galleries based in Asia, especially those with physical art spaces in South Korea.

The portion of galleries from Asia has increased to 41 percent from the last edition of 31 percent. Among some 120 galleries this year, 49 galleries are from throughout Asia, although the number of participating galleries is subject to change at the moment, according to Frieze Seoul. The art fair will be held from Sept. 6 to 9 at Coex in southern Seoul.

More Korean galleries will also join the second edition of Frieze Seoul – a total of 18 galleries from Korea will present artworks the art fair compared to 12 from last year.

Focus Asia will return with 10 solo artist presentations from young Asia-based galleries that opened in or after 2011. Each gallery will introduce an artist at the fair, offering opportunities to artists to expand their global presence. Among the participating galleries are A-Lounge with artist Jung Soo-jung; Cylinder with artist Yoo Si-nae; G Gallery with artist Woo Han-nah; and White Noise with artist Rondi Park from Seoul.

Other galleries include Capsule Shanghai from Shanghai presenting artist Mevlana Lipp; Lawrie Shabibi from the Emirati capital city of Dubai with Hamra Abbas; Nova Contemporary from Bangkok with artist Prae Pupityastaporn; Yeo Workshop from Singapore with artist Priyageetha Dia; Marco Gallery from Osaka with artist Taichi Yoshimura; and Yutaka Kikutake Gallery from Tokyo with artist Yuko Mohri.

The art fair’s main section “leading galleries” will be joined by 89 galleries from across the world with a stronger lineup of Asia-based galleries. The first-time participants to the fair include Antenna Space from Shanghai, SCAI The Bathhouse from Tokyo and Galerie Quynh from Ho Chi Minh City.

Same as last year, the second edition of Frieze Seoul will collaborate with Kiaf Seoul, operated by the Galleries Association of Korea, at the same venue.

“I look forward to a week of creativity extending beyond the fair and am thankful for the support and enthusiasm of the government, Kiaf Seoul and all the arts institutions involved. We invite everyone to join us this September to celebrate Seoul’s vibrant arts and cultural landscape,” said Frieze Seoul Director Patrick Lee.

Frieze Masters will be steered by Nathan Clements-Gillespie, director of Frieze Masters, featuring more than 20 galleries showing art throughout the ages. The section will include works from collectible objects to significant masterpieces from the Old Masters to the late 20th century.

British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks (middle) delivers a speech at garden party held at the ambassador's residence to celebrate the upcoming edition of Frieze Seoul in Seoul, Friday. (Courtesy of British Embassy Seoul)
British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks (middle) delivers a speech at garden party held at the ambassador's residence to celebrate the upcoming edition of Frieze Seoul in Seoul, Friday. (Courtesy of British Embassy Seoul)

Frieze Seoul will introduce LG OLED as the official headline partner along with Deutsche Bank, which has supported Frieze as a global lead partner.

On invitation by British Ambassador to Korea Colin Crooks, a garden party was set up by Lee and Nathan Clements-Gillespie and took place at the ambassador’s residence in Seoul on Friday to celebrate the upcoming second edition of Frieze Seoul. This year also marks the 140th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"It is an honor to celebrate together the upcoming edition of Frieze Seoul. The huge popularity of Frieze master's galleries last year was unprecedented. And I want to thank everyone here for your support in making this possible and contributing for this success," said Clements-Gillespie at the garden party.



By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
