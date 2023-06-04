NCT Dream to drop 3rd LP in July, new single 'Broken Melody' in June

Boy band NCT Dream holds its encore concert, "The Dream Show 2: In Your Dream," at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome on Saturday. (SM Entertainment)

NCT Dream will drop a new song this month, which will be followed by a new album in July.

The team's agency SM Entertainment on Sunday announced NCT Dream will make a July comeback with its third LP. The seven-piece group will pre-release its single, "Broken Melody," from the album later this month.

The new album will mark the band's comeback seven months after the release of its winter seasonal album "Candy" in December.

The announcement came after the band wrapped up its encore concerts at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Thursday-Saturday.

The three-day event marked the start of the group's new concert series "The Dream Show 2: In Your Dream," a spin-off of the band's latest world tour "The Dream Show 2: In A Dream," which ran from September 2022 until May this year.

With the Seoul shows, the group made its debut at the Gocheok Sky Dome, one of the city's biggest concert venues located in Guro-gu, west of Seoul.

According to SM Entertainment, the three nights of sold-out shows saw audiences totaling over 60,000 people.