[Exclusive] North Korean leader ‘terrorized’ by South Korea’s closer ties with US, Japan

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seen at a meeting with the members of the non-permanent satellite launch preparatory committee in Pyongyang on May 16. (KCNA-Yonhap)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is unstable and intimidated by deepening trilateral security ties between Seoul, Tokyo and Washington under Yoon Suk Yeol administration, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service believes.

The NIS has intelligence from multiple sources that the three countries strenthening security relationship to counter North Korea is “stoking anxiety” and “having an adverse effect” on Kim’s health. Kim views Japan's expanding role in the three-way security set-upas especially threatening.

Intelligence officials think Kim will go above and beyond to make sure the next launch of North Korea’s first spy satellite is successful, to make up for the humiliation caused by the failure of the first launch earlier this week, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The failed launch, coupled with the changing dynamics of the trilateral security cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the US may render Kim more unstable and unpredictable.

The NIS sees it as a possibility that the North Korean leader’s “psychological instability” may manifest as “venturous military provocations” and further “terrorization” of his own people.

On top of the spy satellite’s re-launch, North Korea may carry out provocations on multiple fronts including cyberattacks and firing of short-range ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

In a briefing Wednesday, Rep. Yoo Sang-bum of the National Assembly intelligence committee said the North Korean leader was drinking and smoking heavily and suffering from sleep disorders, citing the NIS. Based on an artificial intelligence-assisted analysis, Kim was thought to weigh around 140 kilograms.