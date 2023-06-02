Police may use decibel-measuring device in protests: news report

South Korean police are mulling deployment vehicles equipped with decibel meters at protests in order to determine whether or not the rallies exceed the legally permitted noise level, local media reported Friday.

According to local newspaper Chosun Ilbo, the National Police Agency's plan is to convert one of its trucks to fit a noise-measuring device to be used at protests this year, and to acquire another one of these vehicles by next year. The NPA is currently requesting an extra budget to purchase the trucks.

South Korean law prohibits protests from emitting excessive noise in residential areas, or around schools, hospitals and public libraries. If the average noise level for a 10-minute span exceeds 65 dB, or the noise level spikes to 85 dB or above three times within one hour, authorities can restrict the protest.