National

Drunk driver nabbed after car chase ends in police parking lot

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Jun 2, 2023 - 15:09       Updated : Jun 2, 2023 - 15:09
A fleeing suspect avoids the attempted block by a police patrol car on March 25 in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon. (Incheon Metropolitan Police)
A fleeing suspect avoids the attempted block by a police patrol car on March 25 in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon. (Incheon Metropolitan Police)

A drunk driver was caught after he drove into a police station during his attempt to evade arrest.

Incheon Police shared on Thursday video showing a drunk driver in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, on March 25, saying they were investigating the driver in his 20s for breaching traffic rules and obstructing justice.

The footage shows an SUV driving away from police in a business area after being ordered to stop by police investigating a report of suspected drunk driving.

A police patrol vehicle crashes into a suspected drunk driver's SUV from the back, attempting to end a car chase on March 25 in Incheon. (Incheon Metropolitan Police)
A police patrol vehicle crashes into a suspected drunk driver's SUV from the back, attempting to end a car chase on March 25 in Incheon. (Incheon Metropolitan Police)

While police tried to block the fugitive with a patrol vehicle and even tried ramming the SUV, the suspect led police on a high-speed chase, driving against traffic and speeding across a crosswalk with pedestrians. No pedestrian injuries were reported during the chase that lasted for five minutes.

The hot pursuit ended abruptly when the suspect took a sharp turn into the Gyeyang Police Station parking lot in an attempt to evade a patrol vehicle from the opposite side.

A fleeing suspect enters the premises of Gyeyang Police Station in Incheon while evading police pursuit on March 25. (Incheon Metropolitan Police)
A fleeing suspect enters the premises of Gyeyang Police Station in Incheon while evading police pursuit on March 25. (Incheon Metropolitan Police)

The driver continued looking for a way to escape once in the parking lot, but soon gave up and was pulled out of the car.

“He seemed to enter the parking lot without knowing there was a police station,” a police official told local media on Thursday.

The suspect was tested to have a blood alcohol level of 0.18 percent, necessitating his driver's license to be revoked. The case was reportedly under investigation without detention.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
