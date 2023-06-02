Drunk driver nabbed after car chase ends in police parking lot

A drunk driver was caught after he drove into a police station during his attempt to evade arrest.
Incheon Police shared on Thursday video showing a drunk driver in Gyeyang-gu, Incheon, on March 25, saying they were investigating the driver in his 20s for breaching traffic rules and obstructing justice.
The footage shows an SUV driving away from police in a business area after being ordered to stop by police investigating a report of suspected drunk driving.
While police tried to block the fugitive with a patrol vehicle and even tried ramming the SUV, the suspect led police on a high-speed chase, driving against traffic and speeding across a crosswalk with pedestrians. No pedestrian injuries were reported during the chase that lasted for five minutes.
The hot pursuit ended abruptly when the suspect took a sharp turn into the Gyeyang Police Station parking lot in an attempt to evade a patrol vehicle from the opposite side.
The driver continued looking for a way to escape once in the parking lot, but soon gave up and was pulled out of the car.
“He seemed to enter the parking lot without knowing there was a police station,” a police official told local media on Thursday.
The suspect was tested to have a blood alcohol level of 0.18 percent, necessitating his driver's license to be revoked. The case was reportedly under investigation without detention.