Hyundai unveils face-lifted Palisade SUV

Hyundai Motor Company launched a revamped version of the Palisade in Korea with enhanced safety features on Friday.

For the latest Palisade 2024, the automaker introduced a new trim, dubbed Le Blanc, which has been equipped with various customer-preferred specs, including a smart power tailgate, 20-inch wheels, organic leather sheets, wireless smartphone charging and a surround-view monitor.

The new Palisade 2024 has also been revamped with new safety features, including blind collision warning and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist systems. Hyundai said it has sought to boost the sports utility vehicle's competitiveness with upgraded safety features for all trims.

“We will lead the family SUV market with the 2024 Palisade, which offers a larger range of options for our customers,” Hyundai said.

For the interior, the automaker has added a new color, "Cool Gray," which gives the space a sophisticated, and elegant feel.

The Exclusive trim -- an entry option -- is equipped with an auto de-fog function, a rain sensor, quilted Napa leather seats and smart posture control, among others.

Hyundai also introduced a special edition for Calligraphy, the top trim model, designed in all black with a sleek and robust look. Named “Calligraphy Black Edition,” this edition is available for no additional cost, and comes with a dark tinted plated exterior, black roof rack, suede quilted Napa leather seats and dark aluminum console top cover.

The price of the new Palisade starts from 38.6 million won ($29,000) for the lowest trim Exclusive, and then 41.6 million won for Le Blanc, 45.9 million won for Prestige and 50.6 million won for Calligraphy trims.