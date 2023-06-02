 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
우리은행
Business

Hyundai unveils face-lifted Palisade SUV

By Yu Ji-soo
Published : Jun 2, 2023 - 14:05       Updated : Jun 2, 2023 - 14:05
Hyundai Motor Company's new 2024 Palisade SUV (Hyundai Motor Company)
Hyundai Motor Company's new 2024 Palisade SUV (Hyundai Motor Company)

Hyundai Motor Company launched a revamped version of the Palisade in Korea with enhanced safety features on Friday.

For the latest Palisade 2024, the automaker introduced a new trim, dubbed Le Blanc, which has been equipped with various customer-preferred specs, including a smart power tailgate, 20-inch wheels, organic leather sheets, wireless smartphone charging and a surround-view monitor.

The new Palisade 2024 has also been revamped with new safety features, including blind collision warning and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist systems. Hyundai said it has sought to boost the sports utility vehicle's competitiveness with upgraded safety features for all trims.

“We will lead the family SUV market with the 2024 Palisade, which offers a larger range of options for our customers,” Hyundai said.

For the interior, the automaker has added a new color, "Cool Gray," which gives the space a sophisticated, and elegant feel.

The Exclusive trim -- an entry option -- is equipped with an auto de-fog function, a rain sensor, quilted Napa leather seats and smart posture control, among others.

Hyundai also introduced a special edition for Calligraphy, the top trim model, designed in all black with a sleek and robust look. Named “Calligraphy Black Edition,” this edition is available for no additional cost, and comes with a dark tinted plated exterior, black roof rack, suede quilted Napa leather seats and dark aluminum console top cover.

The price of the new Palisade starts from 38.6 million won ($29,000) for the lowest trim Exclusive, and then 41.6 million won for Le Blanc, 45.9 million won for Prestige and 50.6 million won for Calligraphy trims.



By Yu Ji-soo (jisooyu123@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114