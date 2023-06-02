 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul shares open higher on tech gains

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2023 - 09:51       Updated : Jun 2, 2023 - 09:51
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, led by big-cap tech shares, as investors welcomed the progress in the United States' debt ceiling deal.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 18.7 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,587.87 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Overnight, US stocks closed higher as the House of Representatives passed a debt ceiling bill to avoid a federal default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.28 percent.

In Seoul, large-cap tech stocks led the upturn of the index.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics jumped 1.27 percent, and chip giant SK hynix surged 1.54 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution grew 0.68 percent, and LG Chem climbed 1.16 percent. Samsung SDI added 0.42 percent.

Carmakers opened higher, with top automaker Hyundai Motor rising 0.66 percent and Kia increasing 0.59 percent.

Large-cap bio shares opened mixed. Samsung Biologics inched up 0.25 percent, while Celltrion lost 0.63 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,311.5 won against the US dollar at around 9:15 a.m., up 10.1 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Hello Hangeul
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114